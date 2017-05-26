REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

$10,000 bill for getting car stuck in newly poured concrete

Posted On Fri. May 26th, 2017
In this Wednesday, May 24, 2017 photo, a car driven by a 19-year-old driver is stuck in the newly poured concrete in Lincoln, Neb. A police incident report says it wasn’t obvious that the concrete wasn’t dry and that driver drove into it through a 24-foot (7-meter) gap between traffic control cones. City engineer Thomas Shafer says the driver is responsible for the repairs and could face about a $10,000 bill for the repairs. (Mike Palm, The City of Lincoln Public Works and Utilities Department via AP)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A driver could be facing a $10,000 bill after he plowed into newly poured concrete in Lincoln, Nebraska, and became stuck.

The accident occurred Wednesday on a portion of a road repair project in the state capital. Police spokeswoman Angela Sands said Friday that police won’t cite the driver, 19-year-old Shadrach Yasiah. A police incident report says it wasn’t obvious that the concrete wasn’t dry and that Yasiah drove into it through a 24-foot (7-meter) gap between traffic control cones.

Attempts by The Associated Press to contact Yasiah were not successful.

City engineer Thomas Shafer says the driver is responsible for the repairs. He says the contactor estimated it will cost more than $10,000 to pay for removing the car, scraping out the ruined slurry, repouring more and finishing it.

