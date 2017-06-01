Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Painting break results in town greeting visitors with ‘sex’

Posted On Thu. Jun 1st, 2017
SUSSEX, Wis. (AP) — Thanks to an ill-timed painting break, a water tower emblazoned with the word “sex” is greeting drivers as pass through a southeast Wisconsin town.

The gaff turned up in Sussex, a village about 20 miles northwest of Milwaukee.

WTMJ-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2rIHWkc ) that workers painting the town’s name on the water tower stopped midway through to let the paint dry Wednesday. They planned to finish painting the town’s name Thursday.

One driver, Jessica Bruss, told the television station she “almost drove off the road” when her 8-year-old son pointed out the word as they drove past the water tower Wednesday on their way to his first baseball game.

Bruss says the unfinished paint work may be funny for adults, but added: “People should remember that kids are seeing it.”

