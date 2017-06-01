Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Stuck subway prompts NYC grad to hold underground ceremony

Posted On Thu. Jun 1st, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Instead of walking up the aisle to pick up his diploma, a New York City nursing student held his own graduation ceremony with fellow riders after his subway car stalled.

Jerich Alcantara tells CBS New York (http://cbsloc.al/2rcyRPf ) he was traveling to Manhattan’s Hunter College for the ceremony Tuesday morning when his subway got stuck.

Alcantara, who was wearing his cap and gown, says he was upset at first. Minutes turned to hours. Finally, his friend played a graduation song and the whole subway car got in on the act.

Video of the subway ceremony posted to Facebook shows Alcantera’s friend handing him a mock diploma and shaking his hand as passengers wished him well.

Alcantara finally arrived at the real commencement just as it was ending.

