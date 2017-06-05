Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Artist uses felt to recreate New York City grocery store

Posted On Mon. Jun 5th, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Don’t worry if the hot dogs in this New York City grocery store feel a little soft and squishy. It’s not a health hazard; it’s art.

A British artist has recreated the contents of a city bodega (boh-DAY’-guh) entirely in felt — the soft material usually favored by the school-going set.

Lucy Sparrow’s “8 Till Late” opened to the public Monday in a 1,200-foot-space at The Standard hotel on Manhattan’s west side. It runs through June 30.

Sparrow handmade 9,000 items — from felt peanut butter and jelly jars to a felt fridge filled with felt ice cream. There’s even a felt cat.

The artist says the point is to discuss what’s lost when small mom-and-pop stores fade away, often replaced by chain stores.

