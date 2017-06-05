Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Mom spends $25K on exotic cars, sand, camel for son’s prom

Posted On Mon. Jun 5th, 2017
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — One Philadelphia teenager’s mom took his prom to the extreme, spending $25,000 on a camel, three tons of sand and exotic cars. He brought three dates , all in custom-made gowns, and wore three different outfits himself.

Saudia Shuler says she had thought of sending her only son, Johnny Eden Jr., to Dubai for a visit. Instead, she decided to bring Dubai to Philadelphia for the formal dance.

She brought the sand and the camel into their neighborhood for photos. Luxury cars , including a Rolls Royce and a Lamborghini, were on loan for the evening.

Shuler says it was all worth it. She says she fought cancer and suffered from a stroke in the past few years. She told herself if she was going to make it, she would put on a big prom for her son.

