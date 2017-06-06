Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
911, lemonade emergency! Officers visit wannabe cop’s stand

Posted On Tue. Jun 6th, 2017
In this Sunday, June 4, 2017 photo, Hannah Pasley, an aspiring cop, poses for a photo at her lemonade stand in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Star reported that Pasley set up her lemonade stand last Friday and Saturday to raise money to buy her own police uniform. After buying the uniform Saturday morning, Hannah returned to her stand — wearing police coat and hat — that afternoon. (Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dozens of thirsty police officers responded to an “emergency” call to visit a lemonade stand run by a 3-year-old aspiring cop in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2qP4nQG ) reports that Hannah Pasley set up her lemonade stand last Friday and Saturday to raise money to buy her own police uniform. After buying the uniform Saturday morning, Hannah returned to her stand — wearing police coat and hat — that afternoon.

When the flow of customers thinned, Hannah’s aunt, Ashly Rooks, and her friend Sierra Moore took to Facebook to encourage officers to visit.

Rooks says the street was soon packed with squad cars. Moore says “50 plus” officers responded, and a police helicopter buzzed overhead.

They gave Hannah a Kansas City Police Department patch and a Clay County Junior Deputy badge.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

