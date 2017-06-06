Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Angry man releases about 100 bed bugs at Maine city office

Posted On Tue. Jun 6th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A municipal office building in Maine has reopened after officials say a disgruntled man slammed a cup full of bedbugs on the counter, releasing about 100 of the pests.

Augusta officials told that Kennebec Journal (http://bit.ly/2sNIB0f ) that exterminators are confident all the bedbugs were killed before the City Center building opened Monday.

City development director Matt Nazar said a man came into the city’s General Assistance office on Friday seeking help with bedbugs at his apartment. Nazar said the apartment was already being sprayed and the man didn’t qualify for assistance finding other housing.

Nazar said the man told police he wanted the government workers to experience what he was experiencing. Nazar called it “an extraordinary bit of misdirected anger.”

Police have not said if the man will be charged.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company