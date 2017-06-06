Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Gorilla gives birth with help from doctors who treat people

Posted On Tue. Jun 6th, 2017
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A gorilla at the Philadelphia Zoo has given birth to a healthy baby after a difficult labor that required medical techniques typically used for delivering humans.

The zoo says a keeper noticed 17-year-old Kira had gone into labor on Thursday. Gorilla labor is typically very quick, but by Friday, it had not progressed and she seemed unwell.

Due to concerns about her and the baby’s health, the zoo brought in a team of veterinarians and doctors who treat people. They included an ob-gyn, surgeons and anesthesiologists from hospitals affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania and Thomas Jefferson University.

After 1 ½ hours, the team delivered the male baby using forceps and an episiotomy.

Kira was reunited with the baby by Saturday morning and has been continuously cradling and nursing him.

