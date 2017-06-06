Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Peacock takes out $500 in wine after crashing liquor store

Posted On Tue. Jun 6th, 2017
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A female peacock has ruffled more than just feathers at a Los Angeles-area liquor store.

The peahen walked into the Royal Oaks Liquor Store in Arcadia on Monday. Store manager and college senior Rani Ghanem says he tried to guide the sharp-clawed bird outside but that she spooked, at one point flying directly toward him and then up onto a top shelf of the store.

Ninety minutes and $500 worth of broken champagne and wine bottles later, an animal control officer and Ghanem managed to capture the bird.

Cellphone video taken by Ghanem shows the sometimes-comical efforts to wrangle the peahen. Ghanem says the bird took out some of the most expensive bottles in the store and must have had a taste for champagne.

