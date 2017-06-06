Police: 100-plus reptiles found inside New York home

Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Posted On Tue. Jun 6th, 2017
CARLE PLACE, N.Y. (AP) — The SPCA says a Long Island home was found to be a real-life — and illegal — reptile house, with more than 100 of the animals crawling and slithering around the property.

Police in Nassau County found out about the reptile collection inside the Carle Place home because the owners reported a break-in at the address. WCBS-TV reports (http://cbsloc.al/2rwhnh3 ) many of the animals are banned in New York state and some, like a baby alligator and a boa constrictor, are considered extremely dangerous.

A Nassau county SPCA spokesman says the animals were in bad shape, and at least 10 were found dead in the house.

The reptiles —along with three dogs, a cat, a rabbit, and several fish — were transported to an animal sanctuary in Massachusetts for treatment.

Information from: WCBS-TV, http://www.cbs2ny.com

