Rhode Island’s Big Blue Bug spray-painted with graffiti

Posted On Tue. Jun 6th, 2017
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police are investigating after someone spray-painted graffiti on Rhode Island’s famous Big Blue Bug.

Tony DeJesus, owner of the pest control company Big Blue Bug Solutions, says the 58-foot termite replica known as Nibbles Woodaway was vandalized sometime over the weekend.

He says the bug, which has overlooked Interstate 95 in Providence for the past 40 years, has never before been vandalized.

DeJesus says either removing the graffiti or painting over it is going to be a costly fix.

