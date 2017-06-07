Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Foiled by stuck subway train, grad to get personal ceremony

Posted On Wed. Jun 7th, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — A nursing student who celebrated a makeshift graduation on a New York City subway train after a train breakdown made him miss the actual ceremony is getting a personalized graduation.

Hunter College president Jennifer Raab and nursing school dean Gail McCain will hold a ceremony on Thursday to give Jerich Alcantara his diploma.

Alcantara was on his way to commencement on May 30 when his E train stalled. Passengers waited an hour and a half for a rescue train. Once the rescue train arrived there were more delays.

Friends, family members and strangers threw Alcantara an impromptu ceremony while they waited. Video posted to Facebook shows a friend handing Alcantara a mock diploma.

Hunter officials say Alcantara isn’t trusting the subway for Thursday’s do-over ceremony. He’ll arrive by car.

This story has been corrected to show the student’s surname is Alcantara, not Alcantra.

