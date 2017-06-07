Horses escape in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say nearly two dozen horses escaped from their stable in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park before they were wrangled by rangers.

KTVU reports (bit.ly/2r290ek) the horse play occurred early Wednesday morning.

Some of the horses found their way into a nearby dog park, while others were seen roaming the green grasses. None of the horses were injured.

How they got loose was not immediately clear.

San Francisco Recreation and Park has been exploring the feasibility of offering horseback rides in the park through June 30.

