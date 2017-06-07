Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

If he only had a driver: Tin Man actor charged with DWI

Posted On Wed. Jun 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
In this June 4, 2017 photo provided by the New York State Police, is Nicholas Sherman. The 31-year-old actor had been hired to portray the Tin Man in “Wizard of Oz” in Sullivan, N.Y. and was still in his character’s makeup following a drunken driving arrest. (New York State Police via AP)

SULLIVAN, N.Y. (AP) — A man hired to portray the Tin Man in “Wizard of Oz” author L. Frank Baum’s upstate New York hometown was still in his character’s makeup when his mug shot was taken after a drunken driving arrest.

State police say troopers responded Sunday to a report of an intoxicated man on private property in the Madison County town of Sullivan, just east of Syracuse. The homeowner says a man had driven to the home with another person and was asked to leave.

Police say the 31-year-old driver Nicholas Sherman told troopers he had just left a business in the nearby village of Chittenango, where he was hired to portray the Tin Man character from “The Wizard of Oz” during last weekend’s Oz-Stravaganza event.

Troopers say the man’s blood-alcohol content was 0.19 percent, more than twice the legal limit for driving while intoxicated. Court officials didn’t know if he has a lawyer.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company