Road paved with clamshells emits stench, covered in maggots

(AP) — Residents of a small Rhode Island community say their neighborhood has been beset by a terrible stench after one of their neighbors paved a road with unwashed clamshells.

WJAR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2r6UPA5 ) a property owner in Tiverton put down the shells on an access road last week.

But the uncleaned shells had meat still attached, leading to a putrid smell as it decomposes. Video shows maggots crawling all over the road.

Neighbors put up signs including: “Honk if it stinks.” Blair Moore, whose family owns the house next door, says the smell is making her ill.

The station says the property owner hung up when asked for comment.

The building inspector has issued a cease and desist order. Police and the state Department of Environmental Management are investigating.

