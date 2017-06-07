Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Road paved with clamshells emits stench, covered in maggots

Posted On Wed. Jun 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

TIVERTON, R.I. (AP) — Residents of a small Rhode Island community say their neighborhood has been beset by a terrible stench after one of their neighbors paved a road with unwashed clamshells.

WJAR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2r6UPA5 ) a property owner in Tiverton put down the shells on an access road last week.

But the uncleaned shells had meat still attached, leading to a putrid smell as it decomposes. Video shows maggots crawling all over the road.

Neighbors put up signs including: “Honk if it stinks.” Blair Moore, whose family owns the house next door, says the smell is making her ill.

The station says the property owner hung up when asked for comment.

The building inspector has issued a cease and desist order. Police and the state Department of Environmental Management are investigating.

___

Information from: WJAR-TV, http://www.turnto10.com

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company