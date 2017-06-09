Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Naked Florida man damages patrol car after fleeing crash

Posted On Fri. Jun 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man got out of his car after a crash, stripped off his clothes, walked away from the scene and then damaged a door of the responding deputy’s patrol car.

Marion County Sheriff’s officials said in a statement that 18-year-old Andrew Humphries has been charged with one felony count of criminal mischief and one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief after Wednesday night’s crash.

Dash cam video shows Humphries walking naked before the deputy stops him. When he tries to open the patrol car door, the deputy says, “That’s not normal,” then adds, “You are absolutely naked, my man. Another thing not normal.”

Humphries is also accused of ripping the door handle off another deputy’s vehicle.

Humphries remains in jail. Jail records don’t list an attorney for him.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company