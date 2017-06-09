Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Police: Family held prisoner by bobcat inside their house

Posted On Fri. Jun 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey say a bobcat cornered a mother and her two young children in the bathroom of their home, prompting a police response.

The Morris County family called police Wednesday evening to report that a bobcat had somehow gotten into their home.

NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2s2paE0 ) officers opened all of the doors and windows in the house to coax the bobcat into leaving.

Washington Township police Sgt. Robert Oranchak says the bobcat left after about an hour. He says it didn’t appear to be sick or rabid.

The animal did not make any contact with the family or the officers.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company