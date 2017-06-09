Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Woman distracted by phone falls over basement access doors

Posted On Fri. Jun 9th, 2017
PLAINFIELD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman distracted by her cellphone was injured when she fell over open basement access doors and fell 6 feet (1.8 meters) into the opening.

Surveillance video captured the woman on Thursday as she walked along a Plainfield street. The 67-year-old landed in the cellar of Acme Windows, where workers were repairing gas lines.

The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital. Police said her injuries were not life-threatening.

