Cut for a cause

Posted On Thu. May 11th, 2017
Arlington sophomore Lillian Swails holds a section of her hair after it was cut off during the 2nd Annual Pantene Challenge on Wednesday at the school. Everyone in the Arlington community was invited to take part. Participants needed to have 8 inches of hair to donate to Pantene. Pantene makes real hair wigs and distributes them for free to cancer patients. There were 17 donors Wednesday, ranging in age from 7 years old to adults. Guest speaker at the event was Beth Wallwey, a former school employee and breast cancer survivor. Halee Schaffner, of Creative Hair Design in Findlay, did the cutting. (Photo by Randy Roberts)

