Help for the hungry

Posted On Sun. May 14th, 2017
Linda Hamilton, CEO of West Ohio Food Bank, right, and volunteer Floyd Bryant collect donated food Saturday during the United States Postal Service’s Stamp Out Hunger food drive in Findlay. This year the food drive, overseen by the local USPS AFL-CIO chapter, enlisted United Way of Hancock County’s help with coordinating volunteers. The event started at 8 a.m. and ended at 6 p.m. Over 75 volunteers drove around neighborhoods picking up donations. Sorting was done behind the Great Scot grocery on West Main Cross Street. (Photo by Kevin Bean)

