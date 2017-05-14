VIDEO: FPD pedals some bike safety knowledge



The Findlay Police Department, with the help of other first responders, held its fifth annual Bike Rodeo on Saturday at the Hancock County Fairgrounds.

Put on through the department’s “Bikes, Bags & Books” program, the event set up stations around the fairgrounds for kids to visit and learn about bike safety.

The event was geared toward kids in third through sixth grades who own bikes, but with donations from the “Bikes, Bags & Books” program, kids without bikes were able to attend and receive a bike. Also given out were free helmets and bright yellow clothes to wear while riding.

Kids started at the registration table to sign in and receive punch cards to take to each station. After registration, kids could go to any of the stations, which included bike registration and licenses; helmet fitting; bike inspections; biker education; and two different bike courses for agility and road safety.

Awards were given out at the end of the event as well as door prizes.

