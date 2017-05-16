Officers honored

Posted On Tue. May 16th, 2017
McComb Police Chief Greg Smith lays a rose Monday during a Hancock County Law Enforcement Memorial Service, held to honor local officers who have died in the line of duty. Findlay Acting Police Chief John Dunbar is in the background. Monday’s observance was held at the Fraternal Order of Police memorial site on Romick Parkway in Findlay. Over the years, eight local lawmen have died while on duty: Findlay police officers William Holly, Albert McGowan and Frank Arthur; plus John Best, Joel Miller and David Sterner of the State Highway Patrol; and Bluffton police officers Owen Grandstaff and Frank Herrmann. See video of the service online at www.thecourier.com. (Photo by Randy Roberts)

