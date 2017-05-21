ï»¿ The Courier » A dash of color

A dash of color

Posted On Sun. May 21st, 2017
Mattie Larson, of Bluffton (l-r),Â Michelle Columnar and Laine Delong, both of Findlay, throw green- and pink-colored cornstarchÂ at participants during the seventh Color Me Happy 5K Run/Walk Saturday morning at Riverside Park. The event wasÂ hosted by National Alliance of Mental Illness of Hancock County. Teams and individuals chose from two separate events: the traditional walk to raise awareness within the community about mental illness, or a 5K colored fun walk/run in which participants travel through nontoxic powder intended to leave them “colorful and happy.” (Photo by Kevin Bean)

