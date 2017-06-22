Torch run arrives

Local law enforcement officers and area runners, joined by Mayor Lydia Mihalik, carried a torch through Findlay on Wednesday during the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. The run, which serves as a kickoff for Special Olympics Ohio, began at the State Highway Patrol office on North Main Street. The law enforcement officers carrying the torch passed it off to Special Olympics athletes at the Hancock County Fairgrounds. A festival at Blanchard Valley Center followed. A video of the torch run can be seen at www.thecourier.com. The 48th Special Olympics Ohio State Summer Games will be held this weekend at Ohio State University. More than 2,600 athletes will compete. A sendoff for a caravan of about 70 Hancock County Special Olympics Ohio athletes will be held at 8:30 a.m. Friday. (Photo by Brian Szabelski)