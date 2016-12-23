Official: Israel turned to Trump to head off UN resolution

Posted On Fri. Dec 23rd, 2016
By :
Comment: 0

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli official says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu turned to President-elect Donald Trump to help head off a critical U.N. resolution after learning that the White House did not intend to veto the measure.

The Egyptian-sponsored resolution had demanded that Israel halt settlement activities in occupied territories claimed by the Palestinians and declared that existing settlements “have no legal validity.”

But under heavy Israeli pressure, Egypt canceled a planned vote in the Security Council hours before it was to take place.

The official, speaking Friday on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media, said that after “becoming aware” that the Obama administration would not veto the resolution, Israeli officials “reached out to Trump’s transition team to ask for the president-elect’s help.”

