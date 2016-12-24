Catholic envoy to Holy Land expresses hope for Aleppo

Posted On Sat. Dec 24th, 2016
By :
Comment: 0

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — The top Roman Catholic cleric in the Holy Land says he’s glad that “at least the military war” in the Syrian city of Aleppo is over and that Christians there can celebrate Christmas “without fear.”

Rev. Pierbattista Pizzaballa traveled from Jerusalem in a traditional Christmas Eve procession on Saturday ahead of midnight Mass in Bethlehem.

He told The Associated Press that he hoped the people of Aleppo could “rebuild the city, not only the infrastructure but also the common relations that was a tradition over there.”

The Syrian government assumed full control of Aleppo earlier this month when rebels, including some Islamic militants, agreed to withdraw from their last remaining enclave after more than four years of heavy fighting over the country’s largest city.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Where are you at with your Christmas shopping?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company