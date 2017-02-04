Louvre museums reopens as Egypt identifies machete attacker

PARIS (AP) — The Louvre in Paris reopened to the public Saturday morning, less than 24-hours after a machete-wielding assailant shouting “Allahu Akbar!” was shot by soldiers.

In drizzly weather, tourists filed by armed police and soldiers outside the central Paris museum, which had been closed immediately after Friday’s attack.

The attacker was shot four times after injuring a soldier patrolling the underground mall.

An Egyptian interior ministry official confirmed to The AP Saturday the identity of the attacker as Egyptian-born Abdullah Reda Refaie al-Hamahmy, 28. The official said the initial investigation found no record of political activism, criminal activity or membership of any militant groups at home.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media.

Tweets about a trip from Dubai to Paris were sent from the Twitter profile of an Abdallah El-Hamahmy on Jan. 26. In the profile photo, the man is seen smiling and leaning against a wall in a blue and white sports jacket.

In another tweet, the user went on a tirade, posted: “No negotiation, no compromise, no letting up, certainly no climb down, relentless war.”

The assailant remains in grave condition in a hospital, according to French authorities who have yet to confirm the identification.

Louvre visitors expressed mixed feelings Saturday on the incident with some tourists planning to leave Paris earlier than planned.

“We heard on the news that a terrorist attack took place… We stayed at the hotel and we’re thinking about cutting our vacation in Paris short,” said Lucia Reveron from Argentina.

Others were stoic and felt safe because of the heightened security presence.

“I went around yesterday, in the evening, and security was everywhere. Even now when we arrived (at the Louvre) we were checked and it’s secure. I don’t feel any threats,” said Kurt Vellafonde from Malta.

With the spate of attacks on the country in the last couple of years many permanent residents have become resilient, even blas