Some key promises of presidential candidate Marine Le Pen

Posted On Sat. Feb 4th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

LYON, France (AP) — Some key promises among 144 released Saturday by leading far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen:

French Sovereignty:

– Negotiate with European Union the “four sovereignties” – return of French franc, legislative, economic, territorial, or control of its borders

– Leave border-free Schengen zone

On immigration:

– Reduce immigration to 10,000 annually

– End automatic acquisition of French nationality by marriage

– End dual nationality for non-Europeans

– Restrict French nationality to those with French parent or naturalized, ending automatic birthright rule

– Restrict asylum to demands made in embassies or neighboring countries of asylum-seeker

On terrorism:

– Ban and dissolve all organizations including mosques linked to Islamic fundamentalists – already in practice but Le Pen says insufficiently applied

– Expel from France all dual nationals linked to jihadi networks and foreigners under suspicion.

– Create single anti-terrorism agency

On defense and internal security:

– Leave NATO integrated command

– Ensure France can defend itself alone

– “Massively rearm” security forces with 15,000 more police

– Automatic expulsion of foreign criminals and delinquents

– Life sentences for “most grave crimes” – retracting earlier calls to restore death penalty

On French identity:

– Inscribe in constitution concept of “national priority,” meaning French before foreigners in all domains

– Remove European Union flag from public buildings

– Extend secularism to all public spaces, a clear reference to banning Muslim headscarves

On French institutions:

– Create popular referendums on issues proposed by at least 500,000 voters

– Institute proportional representation in parliament, which would favor her party, the National Front

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company