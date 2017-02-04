Some key promises of presidential candidate Marine Le Pen

LYON, France (AP) — Some key promises among 144 released Saturday by leading far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen: French Sovereignty: – Negotiate with European Union the “four sovereignties” – return of French franc, legislative, economic, territorial, or control of its borders – Leave border-free Schengen zone On immigration: – Reduce immigration to 10,000 annually – End automatic acquisition of French nationality by marriage – End dual nationality for non-Europeans – Restrict French nationality to those with French parent or naturalized, ending automatic birthright rule – Restrict asylum to demands made in embassies or neighboring countries of asylum-seeker On terrorism: – Ban and dissolve all organizations including mosques linked to Islamic fundamentalists – already in practice but Le Pen says insufficiently applied – Expel from France all dual nationals linked to jihadi networks and foreigners under suspicion. – Create single anti-terrorism agency On defense and internal security: – Leave NATO integrated command – Ensure France can defend itself alone – “Massively rearm” security forces with 15,000 more police – Automatic expulsion of foreign criminals and delinquents – Life sentences for “most grave crimes” – retracting earlier calls to restore death penalty On French identity: – Inscribe in constitution concept of “national priority,” meaning French before foreigners in all domains – Remove European Union flag from public buildings – Extend secularism to all public spaces, a clear reference to banning Muslim headscarves On French institutions: – Create popular referendums on issues proposed by at least 500,000 voters – Institute proportional representation in parliament, which would favor her party, the National Front

