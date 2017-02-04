UAE condemns Louvre attack, pledges support to France

Posted On Sat. Feb 4th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Christophe Ena

PARIS (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has condemned an attack in Paris’ Louvre museum where a machete-wielding assailant shouting “Allahu Akbar!” was shot by soldiers, but offered no comment about his possible connection to the UAE.

French authorities say that Friday’s attacker is believed to be a 29-year-old Egyptian who had been living in the UAE, though his identity is not confirmed.

The UAE’s foreign ministry on Saturday called the attack a “hideous crime” and pledged its solidarity and support “for whatever measures France may take to preserve its security.”

France is working with the Emirates to build a branch of the Louvre in the federal capital, Abu Dhabi.

The Louvre was closed Friday but will reopen Saturday.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company