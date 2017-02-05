REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

On call with Trump, Italy's leader discusses NATO, migrants

Posted On Sun. Feb 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s premier emphasized the significance of NATO and outlined a new agreement between Italy and Libya to fight human trafficking during a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni’s office says Sunday that the call Saturday evening focused on “bilateral relations between Italy and the USA, united by a historic friendship and collaboration.”

It said Gentiloni reaffirmed “the fundamental importance of the role of NATO and of collaboration between Europe and the United States in the face of challenges and threats to shared security.”

The two leaders also renewed their commitment to fighting terrorism and radicalism and to reinforce efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis and to achieve peace in the Middle East, including in war-torn Syria.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company