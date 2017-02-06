EU diplomats back continued Russia sanctions

Posted On Mon. Feb 6th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union diplomats say sanctions against Russia must remain in force until it helps end fighting in eastern Ukraine, despite President Donald Trump’s overtures to Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Monday that the EU will never recognize Russia’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine, and insisted all sides must respect the Minsk peace agreement.

Arriving to chair a meeting of EU foreign ministers, Mogherini said “I cannot say where the U.S. administration stands on this, but I can say where the Europeans stand on this.”

Fighting between government forces and Russia-backed separatist rebels has escalated over the past week in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 33 people, including civilians, and wounding dozens. More than 9,800 people have died since the war began in 2014.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company