Rare white lion cubs on the prowl at Magdeburg Zoo
Posted On Mon. Feb 6th, 2017
Comment: 0
BERLIN (AP) — Four rare white lion cubs are intriguing visitors at Magdeburg Zoo in eastern Germany. The cubs were born Dec. 25 but have mostly remained in their birth box since then. Keepers took the female and three males out to be weighed and allowed them to explore the lion enclosure on Monday. Mom Kiara and Father Madiba had two sets of offspring last year. Two older cubs were born in April.
