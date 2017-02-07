Court fines German-Turkish author over 'death camp' speech

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has ordered a German-Turkish author to pay a fine of 11,700 euros ($12,490) for incitement over a speech he gave at an anti-Islam rally.

German news agency dpa reported Tuesday that the Dresden regional court issued the fine to Akif Pirincci on Feb. 1.

Pirincci was a speaker at a rally staged in the eastern city in October 2015 by a group called the Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West, or PEGIDA. He described asylum-seekers as “invaders” and lamented that the Nazi’s concentration camps had been closed.

Pirincci is best known for his novel “Felidae,” a thriller written from a cat’s perspective. He has gained a following among Germany’s far right because of his vocal criticism of Islam. Pirincci reportedly plans to appeal the fine.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company