Danes want EU to support groups affected by Trump ban

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
By :
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s development aid minister says “an alliance of like-minded European countries” is calling on the European Union to find funds to international groups that perform abortions or provide information about abortion.

Ulla Toernaes says Denmark would give an extra 75 million kroner ($11 million) to organizations affected by a recent executive order by President Donald Trump.

Toernaes said Tuesday “we can hopefully reduce the number of unwanted pregnancies, unsafe abortions and deaths due to pregnancy and childbirth.”

It was not immediately clear how many countries were behind Toernaes or whether it was in line with the Dutch government which last month it wants an international fund to finance access to birth control, abortion and education for women in developing countries.

