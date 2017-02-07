Macedonian capital offers free transport to fight pollution

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — Municipal authorities in Macedonia’s heavily polluted capital are offering residents free use of public transport to reduce the use of cars.

Concentrations of toxic airborne particles in Skopje have been about 20 times above safe levels for the past 10 days.

Macedonian health authorities say that the city of around 750,000 is now Europe’s most polluted capital, with poor air quality blamed for the premature death of 1,300 people each year.

The problem is mainly attributed to heavy use of wood-burning stoves and road traffic. The measure announced Tuesday will apply until pollution levels drop.

Officials say pollution contributed to 30-35 percent of deaths during the winter period over the past three years in Skopje, with the figure in other capitals rarely exceeding 20 percent.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company