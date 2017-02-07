NATO presence in Baltics sends clear signal, Lithuania says

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania’s president says that large numbers of NATO forces being stationed in the Baltics sends a clear signal that the alliance stands “strong and united.”

Dalia Grybauskaite says that Lithuania has “never before” seen “forces of such size and integrity” deployed in one of NATO’s easternmost countries close to key Russian exclave Kaliningrad.

Grybauskaite spoke Tuesday at a ceremony attended by German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen to welcome a German battalion.

Germany will lead the multinational unit of more than 1,000 soldiers that will be based near Kaliningrad with a navy base and long-range missiles. NATO battle groups are also being stationed in Poland, Latvia and Estonia as part of an alliance mission as countries in the region fear a resurgent Russia.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company