AP Interview: Romanian president praises protesters

Posted On Wed. Feb 8th, 2017
AP Photo
AP Photo/Darko Bandic

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The president of Romania says the fight to contain corruption in his country shows the “ugly face of politics.”

President Klaus Iohannis told The Associated Press Wednesday that massive street protests had been successful for the moment in blocking an emergency decree that would have weakened anti-corruption efforts.

He praised protesters for caring about the future of Romania and making their feelings known in peaceful demonstrations.

Iohannis, who opposed the emergency decree that sought to change the law, said it will now be properly discussed in Parliament.

He said widespread corruption has been part of Romanian life since the communist era and cannot be stopped in a couple of years.

