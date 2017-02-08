GOP, Dem senators want congressional say on Russia sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of senators wants President Donald Trump to get approval from Congress before easing U.S. sanctions against Russia.

The Russia Sanctions Review Act, unveiled Wednesday, is the latest salvo in an increasingly heated debate over Trump’s desire to improve relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The bill’s backers are concerned Trump may lift the sanctions without a commitment from Moscow to reverse its pattern of aggression around the world.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, says Russia has done nothing to be rewarded with sanctions relief.

Sen. Ben Cardin, a Maryland Democrat, says the bill gives Congress the opportunity to act if it disagrees with Trump’s Russia policies.

Republicans John McCain of Arizona and Marco Rubio of Florida also are backing the bill.