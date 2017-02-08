REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

GOP, Dem senators want congressional say on Russia sanctions

Posted On Wed. Feb 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of senators wants President Donald Trump to get approval from Congress before easing U.S. sanctions against Russia.

The Russia Sanctions Review Act, unveiled Wednesday, is the latest salvo in an increasingly heated debate over Trump’s desire to improve relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The bill’s backers are concerned Trump may lift the sanctions without a commitment from Moscow to reverse its pattern of aggression around the world.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, says Russia has done nothing to be rewarded with sanctions relief.

Sen. Ben Cardin, a Maryland Democrat, says the bill gives Congress the opportunity to act if it disagrees with Trump’s Russia policies.

Republicans John McCain of Arizona and Marco Rubio of Florida also are backing the bill.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company