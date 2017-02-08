Greek firefighters take to streets over hiring conditions

Posted On Wed. Feb 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Hundreds of firefighters in uniform have taken to the streets of Athens to protest hiring conditions, saying roughly one third of their jobs are at risk due to hiring restrictions placed on the public sector by Greece’s international bailout conditions.

About 1,000 firefighters, some in full rescue gear, chanted “real jobs now” and marched past parliament Wednesday. Many firefighters in Greece are hired on short-term contracts, and protest organizers said 4,000 of Greece’s 12,000 firefighters were on five-year contracts expiring Thursday, with scant hope of workers being rehired.

Greece has been relying on billions of euros in rescue loans in three successive bailouts by other eurozone countries since 2010. Its continued problems in meeting all bailout conditions have frequently seen its future in Europe’s joint currency brought into question.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company