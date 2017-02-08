REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Russian man builds church of snow for village without chapel

Posted On Wed. Feb 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Uncredited

SOSNOVKA, Russia (AP) — A village in Siberia that did not have a church until this winter is getting a lesson in faith and life’s ephemeral nature.

Sosnovka resident Alexander Batyokhtin spent nearly two months building a village church entirely out of snow. The structure will vanish with the season.

Batyokhtin worked on the chapel every day, even when temperatures plunged below minus 30 degrees Celsius (-22 Fahrenheit.) He used 12 cubic metres (424 cubic feet) of snow to make it.

Batyokhtin says the work wasn’t difficult. His biggest challenges were fashioning the altar and a cross for the roof.

“The main thing is to say a prayer and keep a fast for some time, then just go and do it,” he says.

Sosnovka administrator Yuriy Kirsh says the church “means a lot to our hearts and souls” despite being temporary.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company