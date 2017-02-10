Iranians celebrate 1979 revolution with rallies

Posted On Fri. Feb 10th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranians have begun a nationwide celebration to commemorate the 38th anniversary of the 1979 revolution with massive rallies.

Demonstrators in Tehran on Friday chanted traditional slogans against the U.S. and Israel at a time when new U.S. President Donald Trump has already engaged in a war of words with Iran’s leadership and put Tehran “on notice” over a recent ballistic missile test.

Among other places, demonstrators marched toward Azadi Square, where President Hassan Rouhani will address the crowd.

State television aired footage of commemorations in Tehran and other cities and towns across the country, many of them in subzero weather.

The rallies commemorate Feb. 11, 1979, when followers of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini ousted the U.S.-backed Shah Reza Pahlavi.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company