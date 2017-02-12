Somaliland agrees to UAE military base in northern port

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s breakaway northern territory of Somaliland has said the United Arab Emirates can establish a military base in its territory.

The Emirati government in January submitted a formal application seeking permission from the Somaliland government to open a military base in the port town of Berbera.

The parliament of Somaliland on Sunday approved the controversial UAE plan, which according to local reports is opposed by the neighboring countries of Ethiopia and Djibouti.

In Sunday’s vote 144 lawmakers were in favor of the military base, two voted against and two abstained. Nine others opposed to the base shouted against President Ahmed Silanyo and were led out of the chamber by soldiers. Silanyo had spoken in favor of the base, saying it would create jobs in Somaliland.