Govt: At least 13 killed in ethnic clashes in central Mali

Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s government says at least 13 people have been killed after a weekend of clashes in Mali’s central region.

Amadou Sangho, spokesman for Mali’s Interior Ministry, confirmed the violence in the Ke-macina area, saying there was fighting over the weekend between the Peul and Bambara communities. He said at least 13 were killed and others were wounded.

Residents put the death toll higher. Moussa Diallo said people from the Bambara community attacked a Peul community, killing at least 30 people.

Conflicts between the Peul and Bambara have been frequent since 2015. The Bambara accuse the Peuls of being accomplices of the Islamic extremists whose attacks in Mali have created much instability.

