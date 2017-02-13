Kenya: Medics jailed for a month for not calling off strike

Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan judge has jailed seven officials of the medics union for failing to call off a two-month strike by doctors at public hospitals that has seen at least a dozen die due to lack of medical care.

Judge Hellen Wasilwa said Monday she could not delay further the contempt of court sentence she had suspended earlier on condition the doctors call off their strike. At least 5,000 doctors are on strike for better pay and working conditions.

Doctors want the government to implement pay raises in an agreement signed in 2013. That agreement would raise their salaries by 180 percent. Currently doctors earn an average basic salary of $400 to $850 per month compared to a Kenya legislator who earns nearly $14,000 a month.

