REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Travel ban risks alienating key partners in fight against IS

Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

WASHINGTON (AP) — The military partnership between the U.S. and its Kurdish allies in the fight against the Islamic State group is being rattled by President Donald Trump’s immigration restrictions and refugee ban.

By blocking citizens from several nations in the region from entering the U.S., Trump’s order bars entry for most Kurds. The policy threatens to estrange some of the nation’s closest allies in the war against Islamic extremism.

For now, the future of Trump’s ban hangs in the balance as courts debate the constitutionality of the executive order.

But there is much at stake as allied fighters, who once felt they were on America’s side in the fight against the Islamic State group, now feel as though they’ve been targeted as a threat.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company