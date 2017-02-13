Travel ban risks alienating key partners in fight against IS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The military partnership between the U.S. and its Kurdish allies in the fight against the Islamic State group is being rattled by President Donald Trump’s immigration restrictions and refugee ban.

By blocking citizens from several nations in the region from entering the U.S., Trump’s order bars entry for most Kurds. The policy threatens to estrange some of the nation’s closest allies in the war against Islamic extremism.

For now, the future of Trump’s ban hangs in the balance as courts debate the constitutionality of the executive order.

But there is much at stake as allied fighters, who once felt they were on America’s side in the fight against the Islamic State group, now feel as though they’ve been targeted as a threat.