In message to Trump, London to screen Iranian Oscar nominee

Posted On Tue. Feb 14th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

LONDON (AP) — London’s mayor says the British capital will hold a free outdoor screening of an Academy Award-nominated Iranian film whose director scrapped plans to attend the Oscars because of President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said Tuesday that Asghar Farhadi’s “The Salesman” will play in Trafalgar Square on Oscars day, Feb. 26, to celebrate London “as an international hub of creativity and as a beacon of diversity.”

“The Salesman” is nominated for best foreign-language film.

After Trump temporarily barred citizens of Iran and six other majority Muslim nations last month, Farhadi said he would not attend the ceremony even if an exception were made. The ban has since been suspended by U.S. courts.

Farhadi calls the London screening “a symbol of unity against the division and separation of people.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company