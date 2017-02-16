Uganda deploys troops to train Equatorial Guinea forces

Posted On Thu. Feb 16th, 2017
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A Ugandan military official says Uganda’s government has deployed scores of troops to Equatorial Guinea under an agreement to train the West African country’s troops.

Military spokesman Brig. Richard Karemire said Thursday that between 100 and 150 troops had been sent after the agreement was signed between the two countries at the start of this year.

He said the government of Equatorial Guinea hopes the “training and monitoring” team from Uganda will work toward “a certain level of professionalism” among the Guinean armed forces.

Both Uganda and oil-rich Equatorial Guinea are led by two of the world’s longest-ruling presidents, and both men face charges of dictatorial rule.

Equatorial Guinea is also where former Gambian dictator Yahya Jammeh fled into exile in January after ruling his country for 22 years.

