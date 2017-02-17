Tillerson holds first set of talks with Chinese counterpart

BONN, Germany (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has met with his Chinese counterpart for the first time since becoming America’s top diplomat and urged China to do more to rein in North Korea’s provocative actions.

Tillerson spoke with Foreign Minister Wang Yi Friday in the German city of Bonn. The State Department said they agreed to address differences constructively and that Tillerson highlighted the need for China “to use all available tools to moderate North Korea’s destabilizing behavior.”

Such requests of the Chinese from U.S. officials have become commonplace in recent years and have been met with limited success. China is North Korea’s only ally and main trading partner and as such is seen as having influence over Pyongyang, which has embarked on a series of nuclear and missile tests,