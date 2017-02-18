Kelly: Trump is working on “streamlined” travel ban

Posted On Sat. Feb 18th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

MUNICH (AP) — U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly says President Donald Trump is working on a “streamlined” version of his executive order banning travel from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

Kelly said Saturday at the Munich Security Conference that the original order, now halted by a court challenge, was designed as a “temporary pause” to allow him to “see where our immigration and vetting system has gaps.”

He says Trump is now “contemplating releasing a tighter, more streamlined version” of the executive order limiting immigration. Kelly says this time he has a chance to work out a rollout plan for that order “to make sure that there’s no one caught in the system” as they move from overseas to American airports.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company