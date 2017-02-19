London mayor: 'Cruel' Trump should be denied state visit

Posted On Sun. Feb 19th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Chris O’Meara

LONDON (AP) — London’s mayor says that President Donald Trump shouldn’t receive a state visit in Britain because of his “cruel” policies on immigration.

Sadiq Khan said Sunday the U.S. president should not get VIP treatment when he comes to Britain later this year because of his “ban on people from seven Muslim-majorities countries” and his decision to block refugees from entering the United States.

Khan said that “in those circumstances we shouldn’t be rolling out the red carpet.”

He spoke one day before British legislators are expected to debate a proposal to downgrade the planned state visit. The debate was scheduled in response to an online petition calling for the honor to be rescinded.

A state visit usually includes extensive pomp and a stay at Buckingham Palace.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company